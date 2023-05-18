Confira os oito nomeados para o prémio de melhor jovem da Premier League
Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Sven Botman (Newcastle), Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) e Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) concorrem ao prémio
Já são conhecidos os oito nomeados para o prémio de melhor jovem da Premier League 2022/2023.
Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Sven Botman (Newcastle), Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) e Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) concorrem ao prémio.
Caberá, agora, aos adeptos e a um conjunto de especialistas votar no melhor jovem da época em Inglaterra. O vencedor será conhecido no próximo dia 27 de maio.
