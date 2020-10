Cavani já é oficial

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 23, 2020 Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girondins de Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - Manchester United were also on Monday night, a few hours before the transfer market closed, yet to secure the signing of Uruguayan international center-forward Edinson Cavani who left his former club, the Paris SG, this summer. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP