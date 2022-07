Carlos Vela avisa Bale: "Tem que trabalhar, não é tão fácil"

Wales' midfielder Gareth Bale smiles as he warms up ahead of the UEFA Nations League, league A group 4 football match between Wales and Netherlands at Cardiff City stadium in Cardiff, south Wales. - Wales captain Gareth Bale has signed a 12-month contract with Los Angeles FC that features options through 2024, the Major League Soccer squad announced June 27, 2022. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)

Fotografia: Geoff Caddick / AFP