Busquets e a troca de palavras entre Koeman e Laporta: "Todos queremos o bem do clube, eles também"

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 12, 2020 Spain's midfielder Sergio Busquets attends a press conference at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev on the eve of the UEFA Nations League football match between Ukraine and Spain. - Sergio Busquets has left Spain's pre-Euro 2020 training camp after testing positive for Covid-19, the country's football federation (RFEF) announced on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP