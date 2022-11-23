Selecionador do Canadá confiante e bem disposto: "Vamos f**** a Croácia"

John Herdman, selecionador do Canadá, após perder na estreia no Grupo F com a Bélgica (1-0), já só pensa no próximo jogo. Usou uma inicial para não dizer um palavrão e primeiro até se enganou, mencionando a Coreia. Depois corrigiu e apontou à Croácia: "Disse aos jogadores que o nosso lugar é aqui. Agora vamos 'F****' a Coreia... Croácia! É assim simples". Veja o vídeo

Canada's John Herdman after his side's hard-fought 1-0 loss to Belgium: "I told them they belong here. And we're going to go and F Croatia. That's as simple as it gets." The fiery 47-year-old maanger is pure CONCACAF Thunder, with a terrific haircut pic.twitter.com/24k8k78Zp8 - Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 23, 2022

John Herdman Reaction



"I think the fans in the stadium can go away feeling like we're a football country. They brought their energy for 90 minutes. It felt like we were the home team." #WeCAN pic.twitter.com/RFjHSUEZ3t - Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 23, 2022