Selecionador do Canadá confiante e bem disposto: "Vamos f**** a Croácia"
Redação

John Herdman, selecionador do Canadá, após perder na estreia no Grupo F com a Bélgica (1-0), já só pensa no próximo jogo. Usou uma inicial para não dizer um palavrão e primeiro até se enganou, mencionando a Coreia. Depois corrigiu e apontou à Croácia: "Disse aos jogadores que o nosso lugar é aqui. Agora vamos 'F****' a Coreia... Croácia! É assim simples". Veja o vídeo

