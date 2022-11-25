Jornalista barrado por relógio com o arco-íris, "salvo" por linha de apoio

Jornalista da BBC foi impedido de entrar no estádio Al Bayt para o Inglaterra-Estados Unidos. À segunda tentativa conseguiu entrar

A jornalista Natalie Pirks, da BBC, relatou a aventura que foi para o seu operador de câmara conseguir entrar no Estádio Al Bayt para o Inglaterra-Estados Unidos.

O seu colega da BBC estava a usar um relógio oferecido pelo filho que tinha a pulseira e o ecrã com o arco-íris, pelo que foi impedido de entrar numa primeira fase.

A equipa da BBC contactou então uma linha de apoio que a organização criou para este tipo de situações e, à segunda, lá conseguiram entrar com o relógio. Natalie Pirks lamentou que a mensagem da FIFA, de que se podia entrar nos estádios com o arco-íris, não esteja a ser respeitada.

Just arrived at the Al Bayt stadium for England"s game and my cameraman, wearing the rainbow coloured watch strap his son got him, was stopped by security and refused entry. Clearly the message from FIFA is STILL not getting through. pic.twitter.com/BiBkV8fRgq - Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) November 25, 2022