Jornalista barrado por relógio com o arco-íris, "salvo" por linha de apoio

Redação

Jornalista da BBC foi impedido de entrar no estádio Al Bayt para o Inglaterra-Estados Unidos. À segunda tentativa conseguiu entrar

A jornalista Natalie Pirks, da BBC, relatou a aventura que foi para o seu operador de câmara conseguir entrar no Estádio Al Bayt para o Inglaterra-Estados Unidos.

O seu colega da BBC estava a usar um relógio oferecido pelo filho que tinha a pulseira e o ecrã com o arco-íris, pelo que foi impedido de entrar numa primeira fase.

A equipa da BBC contactou então uma linha de apoio que a organização criou para este tipo de situações e, à segunda, lá conseguiram entrar com o relógio. Natalie Pirks lamentou que a mensagem da FIFA, de que se podia entrar nos estádios com o arco-íris, não esteja a ser respeitada.

