O programa completo do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Liga Europa

Programa do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Liga Europa, segundo o sorteio realizado hoje em Nyon, na Suíça.
Primeira mão
Quinta-feira, 16 de fevereiro de 2023
FC Barcelona, Esp - Manchester United, Esp
Juventus, Ita - Nantes, Fra
Sporting, Por - Midtjylland, Din
Shakhtar Donetsk, Ucr - Rennes, Fra
Ajax, Hol - Union Berlim, Ale
Bayer Leverkusen, Ale - Mónaco, Fra
Sevilha, Esp - PSV Eindhoven, Hol
Salzburgo, Aut - Roma, Ita
Segunda mão
Quinta-feira, 23 de fevereiro
Manchester United, Ing - FC Barcelona, Esp
Nantes, Fra - Juventus, Ita
Midtjylland, Din - Sporting
Rennes, Fra - Shakhtar Donetsk, Ucr
Union Berlim, Ale - Ajax, Hol
Mónaco, Fra - Bayer Leverkusen, Ael
PSV Eindhoven, Hol - Sevilha, Esp
Roma, Ita - Salzburgo, Aut