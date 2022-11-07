O programa completo do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Liga Europa

O programa completo do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Liga Europa
Redação com Lusa

Programa do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Liga Europa, segundo o sorteio realizado hoje em Nyon, na Suíça.

Primeira mão

Quinta-feira, 16 de fevereiro de 2023

FC Barcelona, Esp - Manchester United, Esp

Juventus, Ita - Nantes, Fra

Sporting, Por - Midtjylland, Din

Shakhtar Donetsk, Ucr - Rennes, Fra

Ajax, Hol - Union Berlim, Ale

Bayer Leverkusen, Ale - Mónaco, Fra

Sevilha, Esp - PSV Eindhoven, Hol

Salzburgo, Aut - Roma, Ita

Segunda mão

Quinta-feira, 23 de fevereiro

Manchester United, Ing - FC Barcelona, Esp

Nantes, Fra - Juventus, Ita

Midtjylland, Din - Sporting

Rennes, Fra - Shakhtar Donetsk, Ucr

Union Berlim, Ale - Ajax, Hol

Mónaco, Fra - Bayer Leverkusen, Ael

PSV Eindhoven, Hol - Sevilha, Esp

Roma, Ita - Salzburgo, Aut

Mais Notícias

Outros conteúdos GMG

Mens Health

Próximo Artigo