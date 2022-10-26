Kane e o golo anulado: "Estou arrasado"
Harry Kane marcou nos descontos o que poderia ser o golo da vitória dos spurs contra o Sporting, mas foi anulado por fora de jogo
Foi nas redes sociais que Harry Kane, protagonista no final do Tottenham-Sporting, reagiu à polémica do golo que lhe foi anulado e que daria aos spurs o triunfo sobre os leões.
"Eu realmente não sei o que dizer, para ser honesto, estou absolutamente arrasado por ter terminado assim e não com uma vitória. Para tirar os pontos positivos, mostramos um grande espírito de luta e está tudo nas nossas mãos para o jogo final do grupo", afirmou.
I don"t really know what to say to be honest I"m just absolutely gutted it ended like that and not with a win. To take the positives we showed great fighting spirit and it"s all in our hands for the final group game. pic.twitter.com/y0KliepxV2
