Kane e o golo anulado: "Estou arrasado"

Harry Kane marcou nos descontos o que poderia ser o golo da vitória dos spurs contra o Sporting, mas foi anulado por fora de jogo

Foi nas redes sociais que Harry Kane, protagonista no final do Tottenham-Sporting, reagiu à polémica do golo que lhe foi anulado e que daria aos spurs o triunfo sobre os leões.

"Eu realmente não sei o que dizer, para ser honesto, estou absolutamente arrasado por ter terminado assim e não com uma vitória. Para tirar os pontos positivos, mostramos um grande espírito de luta e está tudo nas nossas mãos para o jogo final do grupo", afirmou.