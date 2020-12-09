Champions: a constituição completa dos potes do sorteio dos oitavos de final

Sorteio está agendado para segunda-feira, em Nyon, e conta com o FC Porto como único representante português.

Pote 1 (cabeças de série):

- Bayern (Alemanha)
- Real Madrid (Espanha)
- Liverpool (Inglaterra)
- Chelsea (Inglaterra)
- Borussia Dortmund (Alemanha)
- Juventus (Itália)
- PSG (França)
- Manchester City (Inglaterra)

Pote 2 (não cabeças de série):

- Atlético de Madrid (Espanha)
- FC Porto (Portugal)
- Barcelona (Espanha)
- Atalanta (Itália)
- Lázio (Itália)
- Sevilha (Espanha)
- Leipzig (Alemanha)
- Borussia Monchengladbach (Alemanha)

