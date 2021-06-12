Jogadores aceitaram retomar Dinamarca-Finlândia após saberem que Eriksen estava estável

Jogadores aceitaram retomar Dinamarca-Finlândia após saberem que Eriksen estava estável
Redação

Tópicos

Jogo do grupo B no Europeu será retomado às 19h30.

O jogo entre Dinamarca e Finlândia, suspenso depois de Christian Eriksen ter caído inanimado no relvado, será retomado às 19h30, informaram Federação dinamarquesa e UEFA.

De acordo com a Federação dinamarquesa, os jogadores aceitaram retomar a partida depois de perceberem que o jogador está bem.

A UEFA informa que os últimos quatro minutos da primeira parte serão jogados, havendo um intervalo de cinco minutos, seguido do segundo tempo do encontro.

Mais Notícias

Outros conteúdos GMG

Próximo Artigo