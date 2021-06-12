Jogadores aceitaram retomar Dinamarca-Finlândia após saberem que Eriksen estava estável

Jogo do grupo B no Europeu será retomado às 19h30.

O jogo entre Dinamarca e Finlândia, suspenso depois de Christian Eriksen ter caído inanimado no relvado, será retomado às 19h30, informaram Federação dinamarquesa e UEFA.

De acordo com a Federação dinamarquesa, os jogadores aceitaram retomar a partida depois de perceberem que o jogador está bem.

A UEFA informa que os últimos quatro minutos da primeira parte serão jogados, havendo um intervalo de cinco minutos, seguido do segundo tempo do encontro.

Christian Eriksen er vågen, og hans tilstand er fortsat stabil. Han forbliver indlagt på Rigshospitalet til yderligere undersøgelser.



Kampen mod Finland spilles færdig i aften. Dette sker efter at spillerne har fået bekræftet, at Christian er okay. Kampen genoptages kl. 20.30. - DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 12, 2021