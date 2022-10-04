Champions: confira os onzes iniciais de Marselha e Sporting

Champions: confira os onzes iniciais de Marselha e Sporting
Partida da terceira jornada da fase de grupos da Champions com início às 17h45.

Onze do Marselha: Pau Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi e Bailly; Clauss, Guendouzi, Veretout e Nuno Tavares; Under Cengiz, Alexis Sánchez e Harit.

Suplentes: Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu, Gigot, Gerson, Payet, Suárez, Rongier, Gueye, Kaboré.

Onze do Sporting: Adán; St. Juste, Gonçalo Inácio e Matheus Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Morita e Nuno Santos; Trincão, Edwards e Pedro Gonçalves.

Suplentes: Franco Israel, André Paulo, Nazinho, Marsà, Alexandropoulos, Rochinha, Fatawu, Arthur Gomes e Paulinho.

