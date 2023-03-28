Dérbi feminino de Old Firm acaba com cabeçada ao treinador do Celtic. Veja aqui

Na segunda-feira, a equipa feminina do Rangers empatou 1-1 em casa frente ao Celtic, num dérbi de Old Firm que ficou marcado por uma cabeçada de Craig McPherson, treinador adjunto do Rangers, a Fran Alonso, que comanda o Celtic. O momento gerou uma grande confusão no campo e está a ser investigado pelas autoridades escocesas.

Assista ao momento da agressão:

Our referee @steveconroy458 calls for lifetime ban on Rangers women's coach Craig McPherson for head-butting Celtic manager Fran Alonso during last night's SWPL match. Conroy says there's no mitigation for this thuggish behavior and McPherson should face the full consequences. pic.twitter.com/ClpHS7eTFV - Get Involved Referee! | The Podcast (@GetInvolvedRef) March 28, 2023