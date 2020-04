Os números da covid-19: mais de 45 mil mortes e 900 mil infetados

epa08312093 A municipal employee disinfects a street in the centre of Funchal due to the epidemic of covid-19, Madeira Island, Portugal, 21 March 2020. In Portugal, there are 12 deaths and 1,280 confirmed infections. Portugal is in a state of emergency from 00:00 on March 19th until 23:59 on 02 April. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA

Fotografia: EPA