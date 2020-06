Mais cinco mortos e 342 infetados com covid-19 em Portugal

People wearing face masks attend the performing show "Deixem o Pimba em Paz" by Portuguese entertainer Bruno Nogueira at Campo Pequeno Arena in Lisbon on June 1, 2020. - After a closure of two months and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, cinemas, theatres and performance halls reopen in Portugal, which continues its deconfinement process. Shopping centers may also reopen, except for those in the Lisbon region, where a more significant increase in Covid-19 cases occurred in recent days than in the rest of the country. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP