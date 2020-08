Itália começa a testar em humanos vacina criada e desenvolvida no país

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 26, 2020 a researcher works on the diagnosis of suspected coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 26, 2020. - Brazil said on June 27, 2020 it had reached a deal to produce up to 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University, which the country is helping to test. The vaccine, which Oxford is working on with pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, is one of the most promising of the dozens that researchers worldwide are racing to test and bring to market. (Photo by Douglas MAGNO / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP