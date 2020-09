Governo suspende providência de bar Elefante Branco

A worker at the start-up Plaxtil company handles protective masks as they are made ready for recycling into plastic to make visors, door openers, mask fasteners, on August 25, 2020 in Chatellerault, western France. - The use of disposable masks has become an environmental issue with people around the world using and throwing away millions of masks worn to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP