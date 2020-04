Esperança renasce em Itália: curva atinge "planalto" e restrições devem abrandar

epa08343930 Olive twigs are placed for decorations on the occasion of the Palm Sunday, at the Molinette hospital in Turin, Italy, 05 April 2020. Italy has been under four weeks of lockdown in a bid to halt the wide spread of coronavirus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

