Bruxelas recomenda quarentenas e testes em vez de encerramento de fronteiras

epa08299937 Several trucks wait in a queue to cross the Spanish border bridge to Portugal near of the town of Tuy, in northwestern Spain, 17 March 2020. The Spanish government has declared a state of emergency throughout the country, establishing restrictions to citizens' movements in public spaces. People will be only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, supermarkets to buy basic commodities, pharmacies, doctor appointment or emergencies. The government also nationalized all private hospitals to halt the spread of the coronavirus. EPA/Salvador Sas

