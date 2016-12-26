DIRETO|Resultados e marcadores do Boxing Day

Acompanhe em direto os resultados e marcadores dos golos da 18ª ronda da Premier League.

Segunda-feira, 26 de dezembro

Watford-Crystal Palace, 1-1 (71' g.p. Deeney) (26' Cabaye)

Leicester-Everton, 0-2 (52' Mirallas; 90' Lukaku)

Manchester United-Sunderland, 3-1 (39' Blind; 81' Ibrahimovic; 85' Mkhitaryan), (90' Borini)

Swansea-West Ham, 1-4 (89' Llorente), (13' André Ayew; 50' Reid; 79' Antonio; 90' Carroll)

Chelsea-Bournemouth, 3-0 (24' e 90' Pedro; 49' g.p. Hazard)

Burnley-Middlesbrough, 1-0, (81' Gray)

Arsenal-West Bromwich, 1-0 (87' Giroud)

Hull City-Manchester City, 0-3 (72' Yaya Touré; 77' Iheanacho; 90' Davies)

Terça-feira, 27 de dezembro

Liverpool-Stoke City, 17h15

Quarta-feira, 28 de dezembro

Southampton-Tottenham, 19h45

