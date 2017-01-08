Destaques I Liga II Liga Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série A Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série B Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série C Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série D Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série E Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série F Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série G Camp. Portugal (1ª Fase) Série H Juniores A - I Div. Norte Juniores A - I Div. Sul Juniores A - II Div. Série A Juniores A - II Div. Série B Juniores A - II Div. Série C Juniores A - II Div. Série D Juniores A - II Div. Série E Juniores B (1ª Fase) Série A Juniores B (1ª Fase) Série B Juniores B (1ª Fase) Série C Juniores B (1ª Fase) Série D Juniores B (2ª Fase) Permanência Série A Juniores B (2ª Fase) Permanência Série B Juniores B (2ª Fase) Permanência Série C Juniores B (2ª Fase) Permanência Série D Juniores C (1ª Fase) - Série A Juniores C (1ª Fase) - Série B Juniores C (1ª Fase) - Série C Juniores C (1ª Fase) - Série D Juniores C (1ª Fase) - Série E Juniores C (1ª Fase) - Série F Juniores C (2ª Fase) Zona A Juniores C (2ª Fase) Zona B Juniores C (2ª Fase) Zona C Juniores C (2ª Fase) Manutenção Série A Juniores C (2ª Fase) Manutenção Série B Juniores C (2ª Fase) Manutenção Série C Juniores C (2ª Fase) Manutenção Série D Juniores C (2ª Fase) Manutenção Série E Juniores C (2ª Fase) Manutenção Série F Femininos I Div. (1ª Fase) Alemanha Espanha França Inglaterra Itália Turquia Futsal (I Div.) Dist. AF Algarve (1ª Div.) Dist. AF Aveiro I Div. Dist. AF Aveiro II Div. A Dist. AF Aveiro II Div. B Dist. AF Aveiro II Div. C Dist. AF Aveiro II Div. D Dist. AF Beja I Div. Dist. AF Braga Honra Série A Dist. AF Braga Honra Série B Dist. AF Braga I Div. A Dist. AF Braga I Div. B Dist. AF Braga I Div. C Dist. AF Braga I Div. D Dist. AF Braga Pró-Nacional Dist. AF Bragança I Div. Dist. AF Castelo Branco I Div. Dist. AF Coimbra Div. Honra Dist. AF Coimbra I Div. Dist. AF Évora (Elite) Dist. AF Guarda (I Div.) Dist. AF Leiria (Honra) Dist. AF Lisboa (Honra) Dist. AF Lisboa (Pró-Nacional) Dist. AF Portalegre (Honra) Dist. AF Porto (Honra) Dist. AF Porto (I Div. S1) Dist. AF Porto (I Div. S2) Dist. AF Porto (II Div. S1) Dist. AF Porto (II Div. S2) Dist. AF Porto (II Div. S3) Dist. AF Porto (Pró-Nacional) Dist. AF Porto (Pró-Nacional) - S2 Dist. AF Santarém I Div. Dist. AF Setúbal (I Div.) Dist. AF Viana do Castelo I Div. Dist. AF Vila Real (Honra) Dist. AF Viseu (Honra)